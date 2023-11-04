ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him

ICC World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace
(Photo: PTI)
In what comes as an unexpected setback for the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 ICC World Cup. In his place, pacer Prasidh Krishna has been drafted into the squad.
Pandya suffered an ankle injury during India’s match against Bangladesh on 19 October, where whilst trying to stop the ball off his own bowling with his leg, he twisted his left ankle.
He has not featured for the team ever since, although the initial assumption was that he will return in the semi-final stage of the competition. Now, however, it has been confirmed that he will not recover in time, and will be replaced by Prasidh Krishna.
Krishna, the 27-year-old pacer from Karnataka, will be available for selection from India's next match – which is against South Africa in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, on Sunday, 5 November.
"With the Event Technical Committee approving India's replacement player on Saturday, it means Krishna is available for selection for Sunday's crucial World Cup clash against fellow tournament pacesetter South Africa," the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed.
Prasidh Krishna made his ODI debut with a four-wicket haul against England, back in 2021, and has since made 16 more appearances in this format. He has 29 ODI wickets to his name, with a bowling average of 25.58.
The pacer was a part of India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad, although he did feature in only a solitary game, picking up a wicket against Bangladesh. After that competition, he played a couple of ODIs against Australia, picking up three wickets.
