ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out, Prasidh Krishna To Replace Him

He has not featured for the team ever since, although the initial assumption was that he will return in the semi-final stage of the competition. Now, however, it has been confirmed that he will not recover in time, and will be replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

Krishna, the 27-year-old pacer from Karnataka, will be available for selection from India's next match – which is against South Africa in Kolkata's Eden Gardens, on Sunday, 5 November.

"With the Event Technical Committee approving India's replacement player on Saturday, it means Krishna is available for selection for Sunday's crucial World Cup clash against fellow tournament pacesetter South Africa," the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed.