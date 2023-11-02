Cricket World Cup: Mitch Marsh Returns Home to Australia for 'Personal Reasons'

Squad members Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will come into contention to replace Maxwell and Marsh for the match with England, while spinner Tanveer Sangha is travelling with the team as a reserve.

Australia does have the option of replacing Marsh should the all-rounder miss the remainder of the tournament, but all replacement players need to be approved by the Event Technical Committee.

Marsh has a total of 225 runs and two wickets to his name at the World Cup thus far, with his best effort with the bat coming against Pakistan in Bengaluru when he smashed a brilliant 121.

Australia will next play their Ashes rivals England on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.