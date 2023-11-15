ICC World Cup 2023: On Kohli’s Day & Shami’s Night, India Have the Cup in Sight

On a day when Virat Kohli became the first-ever cricketer to score 50 ODI centuries – surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record in his backyard, with the legend in attendance to witness the transcendence, and on a night when Mohammed Shami became the first-ever Indian to pick seven wickets in cricket’s most prestigious competition – the ICC ODI World Cup, team India ensured they reached the final hurdle in their mission to be crowned as the three-time world champions, come the end of this week.

Against New Zealand in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma’s team secured a 70-run triumph in the first semi-final. After posting a humongous total of 397 runs whilst batting first, India bowled New Zealand out for 327.