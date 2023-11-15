ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Broken by Virat Kohli With 100 vs New Zealand

This was Virat Kohli’s fifth century in the ODI World Cup – helping him break Sourav Ganguly’s record of four centuries in this competition – to be now behind only Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar among Indian batters.

Most centuries in ODI World Cup by an Indian:

1. Rohit Sharma – 7

2. Sachin Tendulkar – 6

3. Virat Kohli – 5

4. Sourav Ganguly – 4

5. Shikhar Dhawan – 3

Of his five ODI World Cup centuries, three were scored in this edition itself. Prior to today’s knock, he notched up three-figure totals against Bangladesh and South Africa. With this, he became only the second third Indian batter to score three or more centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup by an Indian: