ICC World Cup 2023: Kohli Gets Emotional After Equalling ‘Hero’ Sachin’s Record

Virat Kohli revealed his emotional side after scoring his 49th ODI century during India’s 243-run triumph over South Africa on Sunday (5 November), as with this achievement, he has equalled the record of his hero, Sachin Tendulkar.

On a tricky batting surface in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, as Kohli himself admitted, the former Indian captain scored 101 runs on what was his 35th birthday. Courtesy of his knock, India managed to post a total of 326 runs, before bowling South Africa out for 83 in their eighth 2023 ICC World Cup match.