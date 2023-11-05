ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record Virat Kohli Made With Century Vs South Africa

For the umpteenth time in his illustrious career, Virat Kohli etched his name in cricket’s records of fame on 5 November. With a century in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup match against South Africa, the former captain equalled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Despite batting conditions in Kolkata being tricky, as Kohli himself admitted, he scored 101 runs in 121 deliveries and remained unbeaten. His knock was comprised of ten boundaries, but no sixes.