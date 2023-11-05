ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Showstopper, as India Stop SA on Their Tracks

The procession of wickets continued as not a single South African batter could get to 15 runs, with Jadeja weaving his magic. Having dismissed Bavuma already, he added four more wickets to his tally to record his second fifer in ODI cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami also picked up two wickets apiece, as South Africa were bowled out for only 83 runs, which is their joint second-lowest score in ODI cricket.