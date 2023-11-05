SL-Ban World Cup Match To Go Ahead as BCCI Engages Pulmonologist To Help Teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to go ahead with Monday's ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka despite the alarming pollution levels in the Capital after engaging the services of a renowned pulmonologist to assist the team ahead and during the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With the AQI levels in New Delhi dropping to dangerous levels, the BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday’s game and provide independent expert advice, the ICC informed on Sunday.

The ICC along with the BCCI was forced to take this step as the two teams had cancelled their pre-match practice sessions because of the choking pollution in Delhi.