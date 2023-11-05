SL-Ban World Cup Match To Go Ahead as BCCI Engages Pulmonologist To Help Teams

Smoky haze engulfs the elevated road in Ghaziabad on Thursday, 2 November. Amid a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions, scientists have warned of a spike in the pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region in the next two weeks.
(Photo: PTI)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to go ahead with Monday's ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka despite the alarming pollution levels in the Capital after engaging the services of a renowned pulmonologist to assist the team ahead and during the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
With the AQI levels in New Delhi dropping to dangerous levels, the BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday’s game and provide independent expert advice, the ICC informed on Sunday.
The ICC along with the BCCI was forced to take this step as the two teams had cancelled their pre-match practice sessions because of the choking pollution in Delhi.
With questions being raised on the advisability of hosting the match in such conditions, the BCCI decided to take the help of Dr Guleria to tackle the situation.
"The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria," the ICC informed.
The Spokesperson said that the ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr Guleria, BCCI, DDCA, and the Delhi Government to monitor the air quality and to take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday, the ICC spokesperson said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)