ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Worried About Mumbai’s Rising Pollution Level
(Photo: PTI)
Ahead of his team’s 2023 ICC World Cup match against Sri Lanka, which is being played in Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma raised concerns about the rising pollution level in the nation’s economic capital.
Rohit shared an Instagram story on Tuesday, 31 October, which featured a picture of the city’s murky skyline, highlighting the concerning level of pollution. Notably, Mumbai’s current Air Quality Index rating is 139 – categorised as ‘poor.’
Rohit Sharma's Instagram story.
“In an ideal world, you do not want a situation like this but I am pretty sure that the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation,” he added.
Rohit also spoke about the importance of providing the future generation and environment that is safe for them to grow up in.
“Looking at our future generations, your kids, my kid, obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear. Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, if we are not discussing cricket, I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations,” he stated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)