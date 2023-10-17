Modi’s 2036 Olympics Wish: Sporting Ambition or a Spectacle of Soft Power?

Hosting the Olympics is sport’s version of the once-in-a-four-year prom. But the Games, which usually bring a nation to its knees – ask 76’ Montreal, 2004 Athens and of late, 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo – thanks to ballooning expenses and eventually grinding debt, is also considered by many, a fragile and dying cultural expression of soft power.

So, when the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on October 14th, said: “India is very excited to organise an Olympics. India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organise the 2036 Olympics. It’s the dream of 140 crore Indians," it was a proclamation of the country signalling its right to a seat at the table.