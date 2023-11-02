ICC World Cup 2023: Every Record That Mohammed Shami Broke with Fifer vs SL

Pacer Mohammed Shami broke multiple records in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (2 November), as banking on his spectacular spell, India became the first team to officially confirm their participation in the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Up against Sri Lanka, Shami recorded figures of 5-1-18-5, leading to Sri Lanka’s collapse of epic proportions. Being called into action after nine overs, the veteran seamer got the wickets of both Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha in his first over.