ICC World Cup 2023: Should India Rest Key Players Against Netherlands?

It is not a frequent occurrence that the Indian cricket team – or any team, for that matter – enjoy the luxury of walking into a World Cup game without a single worry, or nerves. But when Rohit Sharma’s team will take the field against Netherlands for their last league stage match of the 2023 ICC World Cup, in Bengaluru on Sunday (12 November) – he, his players, and the management, will all enjoy this luxury.

For, India have been flawless in the competition. With eight consecutive victories, they have not only confirmed their semi-finals participation, but have also been assured of the first place.