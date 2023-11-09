World Cup 2023: Qualification Scenarios – Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Finals?

What Do Pakistan Need To Do To Qualify for Semi-Finals?

Firstly, play for the greatest miracle in the history of the sport.

But on strictly cricket terms, it is important to note that NRR calculations are dynamic, and will depend on how many runs both Pakistan and England score in the last match. Let us have a look at the calculations of two scenarios – Pakistan batting first, and Pakistan bowling first.

1. Batting First:

If Pakistan score 300 runs – They need to beat England by approximately 287 runs, that is, bowl England out for only 13 runs!

If Pakistan score 400 runs – They need to beat England by approximately 300 runs. That is, Pakistan will have a chance to qualify if they bowl England out for under 100 runs.

If Pakistan score 500 runs – They need to beat by England by approximately 390 runs. That is, England must be bowled out for around 110 runs.

2. Bowling First:

Pakistan’s only hope is to bat first and score big, because if they bowl first, they will be all but out of the race. But for numbers’ sake, let us have a look at the requisition:

If England score less than 100 runs – Pakistan will need to chase it down in approximately 2.3 overs.