World Cup 2023 Points Table: England Wins by 93 Runs; Check Updated Table Here

The World Cup 2023 points table is changed here after the England vs Pakistan match on Saturday, 11 November.
World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan and England locked horns today on 12 November 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This was an important match for both teams to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan lost the match against England by 93 runs. Currently, Pakistan has a run rate of -0.199 while England has a run rate of -0.572. Both teams have remained on the same positions but you can have a look at the complete World Cup points table below.
|1
|India
|8
|8
|0
|2.456
|16
|2
|South Africa
|9
|7
|2
|1.261
|14
|3
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0.841
|14
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|4
|0.743
|10
|5
|Pakistan
|9
|4
|5
|-0.199
|8
|6
|Afghanistan
|9
|4
|5
|-0.336
|8
|7
|England
|9
|3
|6
|-0.572
|6
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|2
|7
|-1.087
|4
|9
|Sri Lanka
|9
|2
|7
|-1.419
|4
|10
|Netherlands
|8
|2
|6
|-1.635
|4
