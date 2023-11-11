World Cup 2023 Points Table: England Wins by 93 Runs; Check Updated Table Here

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan and England locked horns today on 12 November 2023 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This was an important match for both teams to qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan lost the match against England by 93 runs. Currently, Pakistan has a run rate of -0.199 while England has a run rate of -0.572. Both teams have remained on the same positions but you can have a look at the complete World Cup points table below.