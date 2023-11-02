ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India in Semi-Finals, Sri Lanka Out Of the Race

Team India led by Rohit Sharma faced Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament on Thursday, 2 November 2023. The IND vs SL clash took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 PM IST onwards. India won the match by 302 runs and has come back to the top with 14 points. India is the only team to have not lost any match till now in the tournament. Sri Lanka is out of the race in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament with the loss.

Have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after the India vs Sri Lanka match today.