In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Shami & Siraj Shine, Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 55

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – Mohammed Shami & Mohammed Siraj Shine, Sri Lanka Bowled Out for 55
(Photo: PTI)
2023 ICC World Cup: In their seventh match of the competition, India faced Sri Lanka in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
2023 ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka had an excellent start, as Dilshan Madushanka dismissed Rohit Sharma in only the second delivery of the match.
2023 ICC World Cup: But the joy was shortlived, as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill soon steadied the ship for the hosts.
2023 ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli brought up his 70th ODI century in the 17th over.
2023 ICC World Cup: Only a couple of overs later, Shubman Gill scored his 11th fifty in the fifty-over format of the game.
2023 ICC World Cup: The pair was involved in a 189-run stand for the second-wicket – subsequently laying a solid foundation for the middle-order.
2023 ICC World Cup: With Sachin Tendulkar in attendance, Kohli nearly equalled the Master Blaster's record of 49 ODI centuries, but lost his wicket when he was just 12 runs shy of the three-figure mark.
2023 ICC World Cup: Dilshan Madushanka scalped Kohli's wicket, before recording a five-wicket haul.
2023 ICC World Cup: KL Rahul was not as influential as he would have preferred to be, scoring 21 runs before losing his wicket to Dushmantha Chameera.
2023 ICC World Cup: Although, Shreyas Iyer ensured the commendable contribution of Kohli & Gill were capitalised upon. He scored 82 runs in only 56 deliveries.
2023 ICC World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja also made a crucial contribution of 35 runs, as India scored 357/8 in their 50 overs.
2023 ICC World Cup: While Sri Lanka's start with the ball was impressive, India's was even better, as Jasprit Bumrah trapped Pathum Nissanka leg before wicket in only his first delivery.
2023 ICC World Cup: Mohammed Siraj joined the party in the second over, and with an even greater zeal, as he got the wickets of both Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the same over.
2023 ICC World Cup: The speedster then broke Kusal Mendis' stumps in his second over, as Sri Lanka's score – at that point – resembled that of what would have been a thrilling game of football: 3-4.
2023 ICC World Cup: Mohammed Shami was a tad late to the party as he got the ball in the tenth over, but when he did arrive, he did a Siraj by dismissing two Sri Lankan batters in his first over. Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha were his victims.
2023 ICC World Cup: Over the next couple of overs, the veteran seamer added two more wickets to his tally, in the form of Dushmantha Chameera and Angelo Mathews.
2023 ICC World Cup: With Kasun Rajitha's wicket in the 18th over, Shami recorded his fourth five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, as India secured a 302-run victory, bowling Sri Lanka out for a score of only 55 runs!
2023 ICC World Cup: India became the first team to officially confirm their participation in the semi-finals, as they recorded their seventh straight victory.
