ICC World Cup 2023: In Photos – Australia Set Up Final Date With India
(Photo: PTI)
ICC World Cup 2023: Australia qualified for the final of the competition, beating South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final.
ICC World Cup 2023: South African skipper, Temba Bavuma won the toss in Kolkata's Eden Gardens and opted to field first.
ICC World Cup 2023: The Proteas had a horrendous start with the bat, with their captain departing for a duck in the first over.
ICC World Cup 2023: The other opener, Quinton de Kock as not of much help either, as he was sent packing by Josh Hazlewood after scoring only three runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: After Bavuma's wicket, Mitchell Starc added a second scalp to his name in the form of Aiden Markram.
ICC World Cup 2023: Josh Hazlewood was not ready to be left behind, who drew even with Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal.
ICC World Cup 2023: At 44/4, South Africa were provided with some respite from the unrelenting Australian domination when rain halted the match.
ICC World Cup 2023: But just when it seemed the Proteas' innings was headed towards a ghastly collapse, a 95-run fifth-wicket stand between David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen brought South Africa back into the game.
ICC World Cup 2023: Klaasen scored 47 runs in 48 deliveries, before getting bowled by Travis Head.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the very next delivery, Head trapped Marco Jansen leg before wicket.
ICC World Cup 2023: But Miller kept going for South Africa, with Gerald Coetzee as his new partner.
ICC World Cup 2023: The veteran southpaw ended up scoring 101 runs in 116 deliveries.
ICC World Cup 2023: With this performance, Miller became the first-ever South African to score a century in an ICC World Cup knockout fixture.
ICC World Cup 2023: Courtesy of Miller's lone fight, South Africa managed to post a competitive total of 212 runs, on what was a tricky batting surface.
ICC World Cup 2023: Yet, when Australia came out to bat, it seemed the surface had undergone a miraculous transformation as both Aussie openers – David Warner and Travis Head – were scoring runs comfortably.
ICC World Cup 2023: Warner scored 29 runs in 18 deliveries, before losing his wicket to Aiden Markram in the seventh over.
ICC World Cup 2023: In the next over, Kagiso Rabada got the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, who did not trouble the scorers in this match.
ICC World Cup 2023: The next wicket-taker for South Africa for Keshav Maharaj, who got Travis Head bowled, but only after the opening batter had scored 62 runs.
ICC World Cup 2023: It was then Tabraiz Shamsi's turn to weave his magic. In consecutive overs, the left-arm wrist spinner dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell.
ICC World Cup 2023: Steve Smith chipped in with crucial 30 runs, before falling prey to Gerald Coetzee.
ICC World Cup 2023: But the South African resurgence was blunted by the attempts of Australian skipper Pat Cummins, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Starc.
ICC World Cup 2023: Those three batters accumulated 58 runs among them, as Australia secured a hard-fought three-wicket triumph.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)