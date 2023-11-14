ICC World Cup 2023: How Team India Celebrated Diwali in Bengaluru

Team India celebrating Diwali
Image: Screengrab/Instagram
Ahead of their last group-stage match, team India on Saturday, 11 November celebrated the festival of Diwali.
In a video shared by the official handle of the Indian cricket team, a day before, at the team hotel in Bengaluru, the team and the support staff can be seen celebrating the auspicious occasion with family and friends.
“We are #TeamIndia and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali,” read the caption of the video.
The Indian cricket player and their partners are seen attending the event in the shared video, both dressed in traditional Indian attire.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen at the party while Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika are seen arriving.
Several players can be seen having a good time at the celebration and taking group photos, including Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.
Speaking about team India's next assignment, the men in blue will square off against the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium on 15 November in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023.
