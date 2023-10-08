ICC World Cup 2023: Indian Fans Ecstatic as Rohit Sharma’s Team Topple Aussies

India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in their first match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, marking a great beginning in the tournament. Playing an instrumental role in the victory, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli established a firm partnership, scoring 97* and 85 respectively, powering the two-time champions to a stunning victory.

The Indian bowling unit delivered a wonderful collective performance as well, restricting the Aussies below 199. Ravindra Jadeja stole the show with a three-wicket haul. The Indian batting unit, however, caused disappointment to the fans when they lost early wickets initially and were three down at just two runs.