ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Revisiting Virat Kohli’s Top 5 ODI Knocks vs Australia
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Virat Kohli and Australia have often combined to frame a congenial proposition for cricket fans of both nations. The latter have been at the receiving end of eight of the former’s 50 ODI centuries.
Prior to the 2023 ICC World Cup final, which will be contested between India and Australia, let us take a trip down memory lane and revisit Virat Kohli’s top five knocks against the five-time champions:
Kohli’s best-ever ODI knock against the Aussies came on home turf, over a decade ago. On a batting-friendly Nagpur wicket, Australia’s then-skipper George Bailey and Shane Watson went berserk, helping their team post a total of 350/6.
In the chase, a 178-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan did provide India with a solid foundation, but they still needed over 170 runs, with barely 20 overs to spare. India needed a berserker of their own, and they got one in a 24-year-old Virat Kohli, who scored what was then his 17th century in ODI cricket.
To add to that, he remained unbeaten till the end, accumulating 115 runs in 66 deliveries – ensuring he does not desert the battlefield before getting his team over the line.
Kohli made his ODI debut on 18 August 2008, but in the first couple of years of his ODI career, he could record only two centuries in 30 appearances. The barren spell was followed by a remarkable ton against Australia on 20 October 2010 – his third in this format – and since then, the career graph has seen spikes aplenty.
Kohli, despite then being only a 21-year-old prodigy, had enough composure to hold the fort for his side and anchor the team to victory, scoring 118 runs in 121 deliveries in an innings which lasted over three hours.
This list justifies Kohli’s title of a ‘chase specialist,’ for this is the third mention of a century which came whilst chasing a big total against Australia. This match took place recently – on 15 January 2019 – but not on home turf.
India arrived in Adelaide on the back of a defeat, and then conceded 298 runs while bowling first. In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got starts, but they could only accumulate 75 runs between them.
In this particular match – played in Jaipur on 16 October 2013 – Kohli was not India’s highest scorer. For his 123-ball 141, Rohit Sharma was adjudged to be the player of the match, but whilst chasing a target of 360, Sharma needed fireworks from Kohli.
A couple of records from this match are yet to be broken – it remains Kohli’s fastest century in ODI cricket, and India’s highest chase in this format.
We come full circle and arrive at Nagpur once again, for the 5 March 2019 match. Except that unlike the one in 2013, this Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch hardly had anything for the batters, and nearly everything for the bowlers.
Eventually, commendable performances with the ball from Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Vijay Shankar helped India secure an eight-run triumph. Without Kohli’s contribution, however, India could easily have been staring at an embarrassing defeat.
