India's ODI Quest, Aussie Echoes, and the Art of Forging a Unique Beat

One common factor between then and now from an Indian perspective is the head coach Rahul Dravid. He was at the receiving end of the Aussie juggernaut in 2003 as the vice-captain of the Indian side and as a wicket-keeper. He saw from close quarters in the final how Ponting destroyed India. Then in 2007 Dravid was the Indian captain, but may have been thanking his stars that they did not have to face the Aussie juggernaut in the later stages of the tournament.

You may wonder just why these comparisons are being made between this Indian ODI team and the then champion Aussie sides, then it is very simple. India has won 10 successive games in this World Cup and is on the verge of equalling the record of the Aussie sides’ 11 straight wins. If India does win on Sunday, it will make it 11 straight wins, on par with Australia’s champion sides of 2003 and 2007. So, there is plenty to talk about in that sense.

India have been awe-inspiring in this tournament. They have come through all games unscathed, except maybe against New Zealand. Their bowling has destroyed their rivals and the batters have been destructive. Shades of those Australian sides you feel? It gets more interesting when you also talk about injury to India’s only seam bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. So, they have had issues with balancing the side but have not felt the pinch thus far.