ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Special’ Virat Kohli Inspires Shubman Gill
(Photo: PTI)
Of the many reasons behind India’s 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, a prominent one was the 93-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. While Rohit Sharma set the tone for India with his fiery 29-ball 47, India needed to ensure there was no procession of wickets following the captain’s dismissal in the ninth over – which Gill and Kohli did efficaciously.
The pair’s impressive coordination whilst running between the track was on display as well, as they blunted any and every weapon New Zealand threw at them. While Gill retired on 80, owing to cramps, Virat Kohli went on to score his record-breaking 50th ODI century – becoming the first player to do so.
In the post-match press conference, Gill stated how he is inspired by Virat Kohli, with whom his partnerships have often been influential for India. “Every time he (Virat Kohli) comes on to the park, he does something special. Just how consistently he has been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring,” the opening batter said.
On being asked about what makes the pair’s combination so strong, Gill said “Honestly, we just talk about the situation and how we want to play. And after that, we just keep running. I think our game is a little similar in style, because both of us like to keep running. I am also a little busy (like Kohli) – running singles, twos and hitting boundaries in between. I think we complement each other quite well so it works well in the middle.”
Ahead of Sunday’s (15 November) final, the youngster also alleviated all of the Indian fans’ worries by saying he is certain to feature in that match. On being asked if will be available for the final, he replied “Yeah, definitely.”
“It started with cramps and then I pulled my hamstring a little bit. It was quite humid and I think these are just the after-effects of dengue,” he further added, elaborating on the cause of his struggles.
