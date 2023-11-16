ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Special’ Virat Kohli Inspires Shubman Gill

Of the many reasons behind India’s 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC World Cup, a prominent one was the 93-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. While Rohit Sharma set the tone for India with his fiery 29-ball 47, India needed to ensure there was no procession of wickets following the captain’s dismissal in the ninth over – which Gill and Kohli did efficaciously.

The pair’s impressive coordination whilst running between the track was on display as well, as they blunted any and every weapon New Zealand threw at them. While Gill retired on 80, owing to cramps, Virat Kohli went on to score his record-breaking 50th ODI century – becoming the first player to do so.