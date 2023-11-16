Still Believe in Pitching it Up For Early Wickets: Shami After 7/57 Semis Haul

Shami is now the highest wicket-taker in this World Cup with 23 wickets in six just matches, overtaking Adam Zampa of Australia at the top.

Shami's third five-wicket haul in this tournament helped India reach the World Cup final after failing to cross the semis hurdle in the 2015 and 2019 editions.

"It feels amazing [this kind of performance]. Last two World Cups, we lost [in the semifinals]. Who knows when or if we'll get a chance, so we wanted to do everything for this, one chance we didn't want to let go," he added.

He said though the wicket was good for batting, it also helped the bowlers as the usual dew was not there.

"The wicket was very good, lots of runs were scored in the afternoon. There was some fear of dew, the grass had been shaved off from the wicket. If dew was there, it skids on and there's a chance runs could've been made," he added.