Australia Beat India By 6 Wickets To Clinch Their 6th ODI World Cup Title

Australia are world champions once again, and on Sunday, 19 November their sixth ODI World title came at the expense of Rohit Sharma's Indian team who they defeated by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia is now the only country to win six men's ODI World Cup titles, having previously tasted victories in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. India won two World Cups in 1983 and 2011.

In Sunday's final, Pat Cummins' side bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs courtesy of Mitchell Starc's three wickets (3/55) and two wickets each from Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) before Head slammed a gutsy ton to take the Team from Down Under over the line.

"The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets," said a visibly upset Rohit Sharma after the match.