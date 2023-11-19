'Wasn't Invited For World Cup 2023 Final,' Claims Former Captain Kapil Dev

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Sunday, 19 November, claimed that he was not invited to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that.I wanted the whole team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” the 1983 World Cup-winning captain told ABP News.