'Wasn't Invited For World Cup 2023 Final,' Claims Former Captain Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev.
(Photo: File image)
India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Sunday, 19 November, claimed that he was not invited to watch the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
“I wasn’t invited. They didn’t call me so I did not go. As simple as that.I wanted the whole team to be there with me but I guess due to the fact that it’s such a big event and people are so busy handling responsibilities, sometimes they forget,” the 1983 World Cup-winning captain told ABP News.
The India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 finale is underway with Pat Cummins winning the toss and electing to bowl first in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India had set a target of 241 for Australians.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)