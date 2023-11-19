WC Final: Man Wearing 'Free Palestine' Shirt Breaches Security to Enter Pitch

The man was seen trying to hug Virat Kohli – who was one of the batsmen on the pitch.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
An unidentified man wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ t-shirt breached security to enter the pitch during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday, 19 November. He was seen trying to hug Virat Kohli – who was one of the batsmen on the pitch.
He was wearing a white t-shirt with the message ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’ on the front and ‘Free Palestine' on the back. The man was also seen carrying a pride flag.
According to a report by India Today, the man was apprehended and taken to Chandkheda Police station in Ahmedabad. He has reportedly identified himself as Johnson Wayne.
"I am from Australia. I entered the field to meet Virat Kohli. The protest was over the war in Palestine," the man told reporters as he was being taken away by the police.
