ICC World Cup 2023: Can Anyone Stop India’s Steamroller? Can South Africa?

Eyes were wide open. Jaws had dropped. Had they dropped any further, they would have touched the ground. Shivers ran down the spine. A lot was there to be said, but what followed was conjoint silence. The non-Indian cricketing assemblage could see, but not quite fathom, what India did to Sri Lanka – the finalists from only 12 years ago – in the 2023 ICC World Cup match on 2 November.

The scoreline read 55 all out. The hubbub sounded like – 'Can anyone stop India?'