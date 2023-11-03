Hamstring Injury Rules Out New Zealand's Matt Henry Out of ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand's Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury.
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the World Cup in India with a torn right hamstring and replaced by compatriot Kyle Jamieson in the squad.
Henry picked up the injury during NZ's game against South Africa and an MRI revealed that he had a grade two lower tear, which will take at least two to four weeks to heal.
Henry had 14 wickets from seven games at 28.63 with an economy rate 5.79 in seven matches, making him the Kiwis' most successful fast bowler in the tournament. Injuries to regular captain Kane Williamson and seamer Lockie Ferguson have further weakened the Kiwis.
NZ coach Gary Stead expressed his thoughts on the injury scare and said the whole team was thinking of Henry.
“We’re gutted for him. Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is testament to his class and skills," said Stead.
“Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience,” he added.
Meanwhile, Jamieson had already been called up to join the New Zealand squad in India after their injury list expanded during the game in Pune. Jamieson had been a traveling reserve earlier in the tournament before returning home. He will be immediately considered for Saturday's match in Bengaluru against Pakistan.
