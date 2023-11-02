ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India in Semi-Finals, Sri Lanka Out Of the Race

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Check the complete rankings of the teams after India vs Sri Lanka match

Team India led by Rohit Sharma faced Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament on Thursday, 2 November 2023. The IND vs SL clash took place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 2 PM IST onwards. India won the match by 302 runs and has come back to the top with 14 points. India is the only team to have not lost any match till now in the tournament. Sri Lanka is out of the race in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament with the loss.
Have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup 2023 points table below after the India vs Sri Lanka match today.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After India vs Sri Lanka Match

1India7702.10214
2South Africa7612.2912
3Australia6420.978
4New Zealand7430.4848
5Pakistan734-0.0246
6Afghanistan633-0.7186
7Sri Lanka725-1.1624
8Netherlands624-1.2774
9Bangladesh716-1.4462
10England615-1.6522
