England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Check date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and more.
Saima Andrabi
World Cup
Updated:

England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More.

(Photo: iStock)

England vs Bangladesh is all set to lock horns tomorrow on Tuesday, 10 October 2023, according to the ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule. The match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

After losing first match of the tournament against New Zealand, England is currently at the bottom of the ICC World Cup Points Table 2023 with a net run rate of -2.149. Bangladesh on the other hand is at spot 4 in the Cricket World Cup Points Table with 2 points and a run rate of +1.438, after winning against Afghanistan.

Let us read about England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.

England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match: Date

The England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, 10 October.

England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match: Time

The England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 10:30 am IST. The toss will begin half an hour early.

England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match: Venue

The England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?

The England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match?

The England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted tomorrow on the Star Sports Network in India.

Published: 09 Oct 2023,04:57 PM IST

