In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – KL-Kohli’s Knocks Help India Knock Australia Out

In Photos: ICC World Cup 2023 – KL-Kohli’s Knocks Help India Beat Aus by 6 Wkts
(Photo: PTI)
In their bid to become three-time world champions, India started their campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Australia.
The five-time champions, Australia had their moments, but looked lacklustre overall.
India had an excellent start with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mitchell Marsh for a duck.
However, Marsh's departure was followed by a commendable 69-run second-wicket stand between David Warner and Steve Smith.
Smith scored 46 runs in 71 deliveries.
The partnership was finally broken by Kuldeep Yadav, who scalped the wicket of his Delhi Capitals teammate, David Warner.
Marnus Labuschagne looked resolute for the while his innings lasted, scoring 27 runs in 41 deliveries.
Ravindra Jadeja was India's most influential bowler, scalping three wickets.
Glenn Maxwell could not be of much help to Australia's cause, accumulating only 15 runs.
Mitchell Starc did all he could to get Australia to a respectable total, scoring 28 runs. However, it was good enough only to get the Aussies' total to 199.
Australia's start with the ball was better than India's. In the first over, Mitchell Starc sent Ishan Kishan packing.
Josh Hazlewood dismissed two Indian batters – Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer – in the second over.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was trapped leg before wicket for a duck.
At 2/3, odds were stacked against India, before KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a match-winning 165-run fourth-wicket stand.
Kohli was dismissed on 85, agonisingly missing out on what could have been his 48th ODI century.
KL Rahul, however, remained unbeaten on 97 to secure a six-wicket triumph for the Indians.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)