ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Reveals Virat Kohli’s Advice During Partnership

After guiding India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in their world cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, player of the match KL Rahul reckoned that the Chepauk wicket wasn’t the easiest to bat on.

“In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers,” he said at the post-match presentation.