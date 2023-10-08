ICC World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Reveals Virat Kohli’s Advice During Partnership
(Photo: PTI)
After guiding India to a six-wicket victory over Australia in their world cup opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, player of the match KL Rahul reckoned that the Chepauk wicket wasn’t the easiest to bat on.
“In the last 15-20 overs, dew played a part and that helped quite a bit. The ball also skidded on better. However, it was a bit two-paced, it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and it wasn’t flat as well. It was a good cricket wicket, bit for the batters and the bowlers,” he said at the post-match presentation.
Rahul, who combined with former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cup revealed what the latter told him when he walked in to bat.
KL Rahul revealed Virat Kohli's advice to him.
With Kohl losing his wicket at 85 runs, the pair's partnership came to an end on 165 runs.
Speaking on his six to seal the victory for the home side, Rahul revealed that he wanted to reach his century but he has no “qualms” on missing out on it.
“I hit it too well, I just calculated how to get to a 100 in the end. The only way for 4 and a six, but no qualms on not getting to that hundred,” he concluded.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)