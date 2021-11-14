Australia Win Maiden T20 World Cup; Defeat New Zealand by 8 Wickets in Final

Williamson broke the 32-ball boundary drought with back-to-back fours through extra cover and cow corner against Mitchell Marsh in the ninth over. Williamson had a breather in the 11th over as Hazlewood spilled the catch at long-leg off Mitchell Starc, with the ball rolling for four. On the next ball, Williamson muscled a straight drive, before pulling over deep mid-wicket on a no-ball to complete a hat-trick of boundaries.

In a bid to get moving, Guptill brought out the slog-sweep against Adam Zampa in the next over but mistimed it to deep mid-wicket. But Williamson marched on to smash consecutive sixes over deep mid-wicket to reach his half-century in just 32 balls, the fastest fifty in a men's T20 World Cup final. Glenn Phillips, promoted to No 4, took two boundaries off Zampa's final over as New Zealand continued their run-scoring.

Williamson went berserk in the 16th over, smacking Starc for 22 runs, including four fours and a six. But Australia bounced back in the 18th over as Hazlewood took out Phillips followed by Williamson in four balls. James Neesham and Tim Seifert hit a boundary each as New Zealand took 23 runs off the last two overs.

With the odds stacked heavily in their favour about successfully chasing down a score, Australia looked to their openers Aaron Finch and David Warner for a good start. Trent Boult however had other ideas, doing what he does best – striking in the powerplay, sending the captain packing for 5.

Warner and Mitchell Marsh counter attacked with a 92-run partnership that had the Kiwis frowning. The southpaw, who had recently been dropped by his IPL franchise SRH in the second phase, played yet another brilliant hand.