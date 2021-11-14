India-Pakistan Bilateral Cricket Depends on Governments: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly then explained why he thought Australia were the best team he had ever faced as a captain or a player.



"Australia were nearly invincible from 1995 to 2008 under Steve Waugh. That was a different kettle of fish. And that's why I thought beating them in 2001 changed Indian cricket forever. They came to India with 16 wins in a row, calling it the final frontier," he said.



Talking about T20 and franchise cricket, Ganguly said: "220 used to be a winning total when I started playing and by the time I finished, 350 wasn't a safe total. That's how the game has changed, how everyone's life and the sport has become faster."



Ganguly added: "I played T20 from 2008 to 2012, but I still feel Test cricket is the best format. That's why it is called a Test. Yet franchise cricket has some qualities on display. Also, there's the satisfaction of owning a team, the razzmatazz of it all, you are on TV screens and in the spotlight."



Responding to a question on India-Pakistan bilateral cricket, especially with his former cricketing rival Rameez Raja taking over as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, he said it was not in his hands.



"This is not in the hands of the boards. At world tournaments, the two teams do play each other. Bilateral cricket has been stopped for years and this is something that the respective governments have to work on. This is not in Rameez's hands, nor mine," Ganguly said.



On the subject of India and Pakistan, Ganguly recalled how he got reprimanded by Pakistan's then President, Pervez Musharraf, for breaking team and security protocols and sneaking out to Lahore's food street to try out the 'kebabs' during India's their tour to Pakistan in 2004.



"I got a call from (Pervez) Musharraf warning me that I could do whatever I wanted except breaking security protocols," Ganguly said with a chuckle.