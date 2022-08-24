Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019VVS Laxman Named as India’s Interim Coach for Asia Cup 2022 in Dravid’s Absence

VVS Laxman Named as India’s Interim Coach for Asia Cup 2022 in Dravid’s Absence

Laxman has been announced as India's interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022 following Dravid's positive COVID-19 test.
IANS
Sports
Published:

VVS Laxman will be donning the coach's hat for India in Asia Cup 2022.

(Photo: IANS)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>VVS Laxman will be donning the coach's hat for India in Asia Cup 2022.</p></div>

Former batter and the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, VVS Laxman on Wednesday was named as the interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. Laxman will be donning this hat in the absence of Rahul Dravid.

Laxman, who served as the coach in India's just-concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, will have to oversee the team's preparation in Asia Cup as Dravid tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman

The 49-year-old Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Apart from Laxman, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare, have also linked up with the squad in Dubai, a BCCI release said.
The rest of the Zimbabwe series squad members, who are not part of the Asia Cup contingent, have returned to India. The Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

India's Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

