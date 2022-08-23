Double injury blow for Bangladesh ahead of Asia Cup.

Left-handed batter Mohammad Naim earns a reprieve after solid form for Bangladesh A during their recent tour of the West Indies and has been named as a replacement, with the 17-player squad to depart Dhaka for Dubai on Tuesday.



Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh at the Asia Cup after he was re-instated as T20I captain earlier this month, but the star all-rounder has kept expectations low for his side at the six-team tournament.



"I have no goals," Shakib was quoted as saying by ICC recently when asked about how his team will perform at the Asia Cup. My only aim is that we can do well in the (T20) World Cup and these are the preparations for it.