Sumit Nagal Achieves Career-High Ranking of 80 After Monte Carlo Brilliance

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has achieved a new career-high men’s singles ranking of 80 in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday (15 April), on the back of a solid performance in the Monte Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna lost the number 1 spot in the men’s doubles ranking to his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, after the duo was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters.