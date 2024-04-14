Palak Earns India’s 20th 2024 Paris Olympics Quota in Shooting

Both Indians had a start to forget, but came back admirably under pressure as Saencha and the experienced Veronika Major of Hungary threatened to pull away from the field in the early stages with some sublime shooting. Saencha’s 10.9 for her 13th was a case in point.

Palak and Sainyam were both struggling to get above fifth, but eliminations proved a disaster for Major as Palak and Sainyam too, to an extent, got stronger. Ahead of the 19th, Palak took a 0.6 lead over Major with Sainyam exiting in fifth.

The Hungarian could not hit the 10-ring as the Indian did once and sealed the quota place. Karpetyan (240.7) clinched it in the final shot as Saencha (240.5) crumbled with an 8.6.