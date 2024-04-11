Sumit Nagal’s Career Timeline – The Indian Tennis Ace Who’s a Man of Many Firsts

Sumit Nagal's ascent in the tennis world continues to make headlines, with his latest feat being scripting history by becoming the first Indian to secure a singles victory at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event on clay.

On 8 April, Nagal defeated the world number 38, Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, in a thrilling final qualifying round at the Monte Carlo Masters. This encounter culminated in a hard-fought three-setter (5-7, 6-2, 6-4).