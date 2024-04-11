Sumit Nagal’s Career Timeline – The Indian Tennis Ace Who’s a Man of Many Firsts

Sumit Nagal's ascent in the tennis world continues to make headlines, with his latest feat being scripting history by becoming the first Indian to secure a singles victory at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event on clay.
On 8 April, Nagal defeated the world number 38, Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, in a thrilling final qualifying round at the Monte Carlo Masters. This encounter culminated in a hard-fought three-setter (5-7, 6-2, 6-4).
However, Nagal's journey is far more than just recent triumphs. Born on 16 August 1997, in Jhajjar, Haryana, his journey unfolds from the grassroots of a local sports club. Let’s walk through his career timeline:
Tryst With Tennis
Nagal's tryst with tennis commenced at the tender age of eight, when he first picked up the racquet at a local sports club. He was soon handpicked to join Mahesh Bhupathi's training academy at the age of ten. In 2010, Nagal went to Toronto to train under coach Bobby Mahal.
Junior Grand Slam Glory and Davis Cup Debut
In 2015, Nagal marked his presence on the global stage by clinching the boys' doubles title at Wimbledon, alongside Vietnamese partner Ly Hoang Nam. This victory made him the sixth Indian player to secure a junior Grand Slam title.
The year 2016 saw Nagal making his Davis Cup debut for India.
Bengaluru Open Win and Challenger Success
Nagal's breakthrough moment arrived in 2017 at the Bengaluru Open, where he clinched his first ATP Challenger title. Overcoming top-seeded players, including Blaz Kavcic and Yuki Bhambri, Nagal's victory earned him the distinction of being the first Indian player to secure an ATP Challenger title in five years.
In 2018, Nagal made his Asian Games debut. He competed in the men’s doubles event alongside Ramkumar Ramanathan. The Indian duo reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual silver medalists Alexander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev from Kazakhstan.
His success in the Challenger circuit continued, with victories in tournaments like the Buenos Aires Challenger in 2019, where he displayed resilience and skill on a clay court, beating Facundo Bagnis in the final.
Grand Slam Debut and Facing Federer
2019 was a turning point for Nagal, as he secured a spot in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time at the US Open. Despite facing the legendary Roger Federer in his opening match, Nagal won the first set against the winner of 20 Grand Slams.
Fast forward to the 2020 US Open, Nagal triumphed in his opening-round encounter against Bradley Klahn, thus becoming the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman at the 2013 US Open to win a singles match in the main draw of a Grand Slam. However, his journey ended in the second round.
Olympic Debut and Historic Wins in 2023
In 2021, Nagal marked his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics, accomplishing a rare feat as the first Indian player in twenty-five years to advance to the second round of an Olympic singles tennis event.
The year 2023 marked another milestone in Nagal's career as he achieved historic wins in ATP Challenger tournaments on European turf. Securing titles at the Garden Open in Rome and the Tampere Challenger in Finland, Nagal became the first and, as of now, the only Indian player to win two titles on European clay in a single year.
2024 Australian Open Success and More
In January 2024, at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Nagal – then placed 137th in the ATP World Ranking – pulled off a stunning straight-sets triumph over Alexander Bublik, making him the first Indian since 1989 to defeat a seeded player in a Grand Slam men’s singles match. There, Nagal ruled the court with a solid 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 [7-5] win.
Sumit's winning streak didn't end there, Back in India in February, he shone at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger. Facing off against Italy's top-seeded Luca Nardi, he swept through the match, claiming victory in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. This triumph etched another historic milestone as the 26-year-old became the first Indian to triumph in the Men's Singles event at the prestigious Chennai Open ATP level.
This feat elevated him to ranks of tennis icons such as Leander Paes, Somdev Devvarman, and Yuki Bhambri, whilst also propelling him into the top 100 of the ATP Rankings.
Nagal's success continued with a semifinal finish in Bengaluru and qualification for the main draw at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 showpiece. In March, he made his debut at the Miami Open, displaying impressive composure en route to a straight-set victory over Canada's Gabriel Diallo, with a score of 7-6(3), 6-2, in the first-round qualifier match.
Now, having qualified for the main draw in Monte Carlo and securing victory in his first round, Nagal looks ahead to the upcoming summer clay season, leading up to the French Open starting next month.
