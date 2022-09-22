Roger Federer Confirms He Will Be Involved in Tennis After Retirement

Federer made his professional debut in 1998 at 16 years old before winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. As one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Federer said he was most proud of his longevity.



"I was famous for being quite erratic in the beginning of my career. And maybe I was famous for being not so consistent at all. And then to become one of the most consistent players ever is quite a shock to me as well. That has been a great accomplishment for me personally," he said.