Roger Federer Set To Retire: Few Times When the ‘GOAT’ Showed He Was Only Human

Tennis will never be the same without Roger Federer gracing the court with a racquet in his hand. The two are in such perfect synchrony that sometimes, we are forced to believe that an act of sport and a work of art are quite the same.

Like an artist adding colour to an empty canvas, Federer has painted moments of sporting luster that transcend time and imagination in the minds of tennis fans for over two decades.

However, a final surprise stroke from the Swiss maestro on Thursday, 15 September, brought all tennis fans and the sporting world to a standstill. The 41-year-old, who has been out of action since Wimbledon 2021, decided to call it curtains on his illustrious trophy-laden career.