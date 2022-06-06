Real Madrid, Shastri & ABD Lead Congratulatory Messages for Rafael Nadal

Spanish football giants Real Madrid too tweeted a message of congratulations for Nadal, who is a big fan of the club himself.

"Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time. Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."