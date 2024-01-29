Story of Raiza Dhillon – India’s Only Female Skeet Shooter With Olympics Quota

Unlike business, shooting does not run in the blood. But like charity, it often begins at home. Rhythm Sangwan shared with The Quint how her father’s job with the Haryana Police helped her get acquainted with guns, whilst Varun Tomar told us that his inspiration emanated from his cousin, fellow shooter Saurabh Chaudhary.

Raiza Dhillon – the 19-year-old shooter from Chandigarh – shares similitude with the aforementioned pair. Like Varun and Rhythm, she too has earned a 2024 Paris Olympics quota, being the first-ever Indian female shooter to have earned a quota in skeet, and the only one to do so thus far for the upcoming edition. Barring that, the inception of her shooting journey was ‘triggered’ – pun, of course, was intentional – by her family. Except, the circumstances were incredibly dissimilar.