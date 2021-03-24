Watch: Pandya Brothers Open Up About Krunal’s Emotional Debut 

It was a blistering performance with the bat by Krunal Pandya on his ODI debut against England that helped India post enough runs to eke out a comfortable win in Pune. For Krunal, the day was quite an emotional one as well and he dedicated his performance to his late father. Krunal Pandya received his India cap from brother Hardik ahead of the 1st ODI in Pune.
After the game, the Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik chatted about the game and the moment when the ODI cap was handed over.
“Dream Come true, obviously I have worked hard specifically in one and half months, in terms of fitness and taking care of dad and this all dedicated to our old man. His blessings are there with us and it was obviously very emotional for you and me.. and I guess somewhere down the line up there he must be having a good time and enjoying the way I batted,” Krunal said in a video posted by BCCI.
“Your batting brought happy tears for me, and I thought it was good I got out because I saw something special,” Hardik added.
“My focus has been on improving and being the best version of myself, not just as a cricketer but as a human being too. The focus has been on process and I am not thinking about the result. The only constant focus is how I can give the best opportunity to myself before every game.”
“Somewhere down the line I feel his blessings are there and that makes me feel more secure..,” Krunal added.
Krunal, who was overwhelmed by emotion, broke down after the Indian innings during an interview with the host broadcasters. And after the match, Hardik and Krunal let everyone in on their special connection with their father in the dressing room.
“He passed on 16th morning and I was playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy .. and he had a habit of keeping everything ready the evening before the next morning. And I thought I’ll bring that bag from Baroda and keep it in the dressing room. I know he is not with us.,” Krunal said.
“This one’s for you dad,” Hardik signed off.
