Watch: Pandya Brothers Open Up About Krunal’s Emotional Debut 

“Dream Come true, obviously I have worked hard specifically in one and half months, in terms of fitness and taking care of dad and this all dedicated to our old man. His blessings are there with us and it was obviously very emotional for you and me.. and I guess somewhere down the line up there he must be having a good time and enjoying the way I batted,” Krunal said in a video posted by BCCI.

“Your batting brought happy tears for me, and I thought it was good I got out because I saw something special,” Hardik added.

“My focus has been on improving and being the best version of myself, not just as a cricketer but as a human being too. The focus has been on process and I am not thinking about the result. The only constant focus is how I can give the best opportunity to myself before every game.”