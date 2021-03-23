Krunal Gets Emotional After Record-Breaking Fifty on ODI Debut

All-rounder Krunal Pandya, who slammed the fastest ODI half-century by a debutant in the series-opener against England on Tuesday, broke down after his knock that helped India post 317/5 after being put into bat first.

While he celebrated his half century by raising his bat to the heavens, clearly dedicating the feat to his father who passed away a few months back, Krunal broke down in tears when he appeared on the official broadcast for an interview.