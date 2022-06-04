Shakira & FC Barcelona Footballer Gerard Pique Split; Ask for Privacy

File image: Shakira and Pique in happier times.
Image: Twitter
Colombian superstar Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Pique have announced that they’re calling time on their relationship of more than 10 years. The couple however aren't married.
The duo’s relationship began in 2010 and they have two sons together, Milan and Sasha. In 2010, Pique won the FIFA World Cup with Spain in South Africa, where Shakira performed at the closing ceremony, singing Waka Waka.
A brief statement, released by Shakira’s side, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
This comes after Shakira allegedly caught Pique with another woman, according to a report by Barcelona-based El Periodico. Recently, it was also reported that the couple had been living separately.
The 35-year-old footballer hasn’t had the best year on the field either, with Barcelona having a difficult season and Pique himself battling a series on injuries. He made 39 appearances for the team. The defender is considered to be one of the most important members of the Xavi's Barcelona side, having been there since 2008. Pique has seen some of the most glorious days at Nou Camp, and in more recent years, some rather difficult seasons too.
