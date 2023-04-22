IPL 2023: Twitter Criticises KL Rahul’s Bizarre Knock After LSG Lose Out to GT

Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper, KL Rahul faced the wrath of social media, following his team’s seven-run defeat against Gujarat Titans on Saturday, 22 April. Despite facing what should have been a comfortably attainable target of 136 runs in match 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rahul’s team could only conjure up 128 runs – and that too – after scoring 53 runs in the first six overs.

Lucknow’s innings, however, went into second gear since the West Indian opener, Kyle Mayers’ dismissal in the seventh over. None of the other batters could get any momentum in their innings, whilst the skipper himself played a rather bizarre knock.