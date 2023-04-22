Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: KL Rahul Makes 68, Climbs To Fourth Spot

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven runs in the 30th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). With the two points from the win, Gujarat now move to the fourth position in the IPL points table with four wins and two defeats.
KL Rahul from the Lucknow team climbed to the fourth position in the IPL Orange Cap rankings with a total of 262 runs. He scored 68 runs in Saturday's game against Gujarat.
The Lucknow batsman has scored two half-centuries in this season of the IPL so far with his highest score being the 74 he scored in the 21st match of the season against Punjab Kings on 15 April, Saturday.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap Standings
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 343 runs (6 matches)
2. David Warner (DC) - 285 runs (6 matches)
3. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs (6 matches)
4. K L Rahul (LSG) - 262 runs (7 matches)
5. Devon Conway (CSK) - 258 runs (6 matches)
The top three positions remain the same in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with Faf Du Plessis in the lead with 343 runs and the second position is occupied by David Warner with 285 runs.
Virat Kohli is at the third spot with 279 runs, and Devon Conway is at fifth place with a total of 258 runs
