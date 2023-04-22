IPL 2023: Spinners Dominate Proceedings in Lucknow as GT Score Only 135/6

Despite the track at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium not being conducive to the batters, Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers produced an immaculate performance to restrict the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, to a low total of 135/6 in match 30 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Gujarat’s opening pair, which usually is reliable in getting the team off to decent starts, did not work their charm in this game, with Shubman Gill losing his wicket to Krunal Pandya in only the second over of the match – and that too – without contributing anything to his team’s total.